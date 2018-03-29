Easter Recipe || Tasty Palappam and Spicy Easter Chicken Curry

Paalappam and Easter Chicken curry usually prepared on special occasions, this dish consists of a rich gravy that takes longer to prepare and thin Rice pancakes (Palappam) with crisp lacy edges. Paalappam and Easter Chicken curry usually prepared on special occasions, this dish consists of a rich gravy that takes longer to prepare and thin Rice pancakes (Palappam) with crisp lacy edges.

The combination of these two dishes will make your Easter morning so delicious.

Palappam recipe

Ingredients:

Raw Rice (Pachari/ Dosa rice): 2 ½ cups

coconut scraped: 1 ½ cup

Cooked rice : ½ cup

Instant yeast : ½ teaspoon

Sugar: 2 tbsp

Water: As required

Method:

Wash and soak raw rice in water for 4 – 5 hours. Grind all the ingredients together with water to prepare a smooth batter of flowing consistency. I add little of everything each time I fill the mixer bowl to ensure perfect mixing. Mix well and cover and keep for rising. For 4-6 hours. Once it rises, add enough salt and mix well. Heat the appa kadai and pour little batter and slowly swirl to make the desired shape. If you plan to make it for breakfast, soak rice and prepare batter just before you sleep and add only 1/2 tsp yeast and allow to rise slowly. Enjoy yummy palappam.

Source: Meemi’s Kitchen

Easter Chicken Curry

Ingredients

Chicken – 1 kg

Onions – 3 (chopped)

Tomatoes – 2 (chopped)

Ginger – 2? (chopped)

Garlic – 5 – 6 cloves (chopped)

Green chilies – 4-5 (slit)

Curry leaves – 2 sprigs

Chilly powder – 1 Tsp

Coriander powder – 1 Tsp

Turmeric powder – 1/2 Tsp

chicken masala – 1/2 Tsp

Salt – to taste

Oil – as required

Method

Heat a kadai, add chilly powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, salt, chicken masala and dry roast it until a nice smell comes. Cool it.

Cut chicken into small pieces marinate the chicken and keep aside for ½ an hour.

Add onions, ginger, garlic, green chilies, curry leaves and saute till pink. Add the chopped tomatoes, sauté well till tomato is mashed.

Add the chicken, to the tomato-onion mixture and mix well. Add ½ cup water, cover and cook till done.

Source: AnishaTheFoodie