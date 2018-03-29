this-might-be-your-perfect-holiday-destination-to-celebrate-easter

This weekend is going to be a special one as the world will be celebrating Easter, the resurrection of Christ, on Sunday. As a part of celebrating the special day, people will be searching for a perfect destination for the occasion. We have come up with one such perfect destination which is none other than Goa.

Goa, a former Portuguese colony, is the most popular Easter holiday destination in the country. The state still enjoys some of the Portuguese traditions and as a result, Easter is quite popular there. The people of Goa conduct colourful carnivals and festivities to enjoy Easter with street plays, songs and dances. According to a study, the coastal state has been one of the popular names in the travel searches and has now become the topmost holiday destination spot in the country.

The exquisite beaches of Goa along with its other traditional landmarks such as the old Portuguese churches are attracting people not just within the country but also people from outside. One such major attraction is the Basilica de Bom Jesus, which is one of the most important destinations for Christian pilgrims from all over the world, built in the 17th century. There are also many other ancient cathedrals in the state which can be visited as a part of Easter celebrations.