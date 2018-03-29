up-government-gifts-a-new-name-to-br-ambedkar

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath has decided to give a new name to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. According to reports, the father of Indian Constitution will now be referred to as Bhim Rao Ramji Ambedkar.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik had made a recommendation suggesting a change and this was taken up by the UP government which decided to gift the middle name of ‘Ramji'( name of Ambedkar’s father) to Ambedkar. As per reports, all official documents of the state government will refer to Ambedkar with the new name from now on. The government has even asked Allahabad High Court to make this change in all documents.

However, this has been heavily criticised by the Samajwadi Party. According to SP leader Deepak Mishra, BJP is a party which has no respect for Ambedkar and his ideologies and this move can only be seen as a move to politicise the Ambedkar, the man who fought for the rights of Dalits. He also accused that through this move, BJP is trying to show themselves as anti-Ambedkar so as to gain more support.