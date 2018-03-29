women-used-fake-aadhaar-card-of-bollywood-actress-for-booking-room

The Hate Story 4 actress registered a police complaint about cheating, fraud and misuse of her identity details by a yet unidentified woman who booked a room in a hotel using Rautela’s Aadhar card details. Rautela reportedly felt like starring in a film in which she has a double role, except that she never knew she was a part of any such project in the first place.

In the complaint, Rautela said, “I asked my secretary about it and learned that no booking was done. Someone has misused my name and photograph on the Aadhaar card to book a room in the hotel.”

Bandra police have filed the complaint under the Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and impersonation and under the IT Act against the unidentified person.

