60 United States diplomats will be expelled from Russia

Russia on Thursday argued that it will expel 60 US diplomats and close the American consulates in St Petersburg in a response to the United States dismiss Russian diplomats over the terrible incident, poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal at his Salisbury home in the United Kingdom (UK). Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared American diplomats personas had to leave the country by April 5.

The Foreign Minister said Russia would not only provide a mirror response to the West’s steps but even “more than that”.

The agency reported that US Ambassador Jon Huntsman had been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to hear the counter-measures taken by Moscow.

Moscow also demanded clarification from Huntsman over his remarks about a possible seizure of Russian state assets in the US.

Lavrov said additional measures from the Russian side would follow in case Washington D.C continued its hostile actions towards the Russian diplomatic mission.