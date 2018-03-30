Anti-BJP front will succeed only under Rahul’s leadership : Congress

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury on Friday said an anti-BJP front in the country “can succeed only under party president Rahul Gandhi’s leadership”.

He took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s proposal of putting up a “one-to-one” fight against the BJP and said the Congress did not need any advice from her.

Chowdhury claimed that Banerjee was trying to project herself as a pan-India leader.

Also Read : Our priority would be to defeat the BJP anyway in Karnataka polls : CPI(M)

“She is advising the Congress on what to do and what not to … Who has appointed her as an adviser to the Congress? If you are serious about fighting the communal forces, you have to fight under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Mamata Banerjee, during her recent visit to New Delhi, had talked about a “one-to-one fight” between the BJP and the opposition parties in every state.