BJP Leader and Union minister Babul Supriyo violates prohibitory orders

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Babul Supriyo violated laws and responsible for the death of two people. The west Bengal police filed two FIRs for the violation and criminal standings. On Thursday, two fresh deaths were reported from the town, taking the toll to five, as administration officials continued to struggle to restore peace in the trouble zones. Communal violence broke out in Ranigang area of Asansol during Ram Navami celebrations four days ago.

The two persons killed yesterday have been identified as Sibtullah, 17, and Pratima Devi, 45. While three deaths were reported from West Burdwan, one each from Purulia and North 24-Parganas. Special commandos on the search for further evidence and other needs.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Delhi, cut short her visit and returned back to the state, she headed to the Secretariat directly from the airport and held an emergency meeting of the senior officials. The CM also holds the Home portfolio.

LN Meena, Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Police, said that citing security reasons, police had stopped the car of Union Minister Babul Supriyo when he attempt to enter the Railpar area in the district Thursday afternoon. But the minister indulged in a scuffle with the cops, saying it was his duty to meet people of his constituency. Supriyo represents Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha. A group of people also raised slogans against him, demanding he should go back, leading to an angry outburst by the minister.