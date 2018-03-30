cbse-announces-re-exam-dates-for-class-12-and-class-10

Amid huge protest by students and parents, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry has announced the re-examination dates of the leaked papers-Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics.

According to the ministry, the re-examination of Class 12 Economics will be held on April 25. However, in the case of Class 10 Maths, the ministry informed that re-exam will be held only in Delhi and Haryana. The exact date will be announced later but as of now, it will be held in July.

“Regarding Class 10 re-examination, as the leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July,” Secretary Education Anil Swarup said.