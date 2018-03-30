Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to sell Green Tea!

Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) on Wednesday unveiled a new campaign for Tetley Green Tea with Deepika Padukone as its new brand ambassador, a company statement said on Wednesday.

“We pioneered the green tea wave in India and fully understand its reported health benefits. The new campaign is an effort to reiterate the credibility of those benefits,” said Sushant Dash, Regional Head – India and Middle East, TGBL. TGBL’s brands have a presence in over 40 countries.

Also Read: This is the reason why Virat refused to act with Deepika Padukone For an Ad

Tata Global Beverages markets tea under the major brands Tata Tea, Tetley, Good Earth Teas and JEM?A. Tata Tea is the biggest-selling tea brand in India, Tetley is the biggest-selling tea brand in Canada and the second-biggest-selling in the United Kingdom and the United States.