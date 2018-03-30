Extramarital affair : Man beaten to death by wife and son-in-law

In a shocking incident Tamil Nadu police arrested a woman and her son-in-law for allegedly beating her husband to death over a family dispute.

Though the incident took place on Wednesday evening, it was confirmed as a murder case only in the late hours of Thursday. Search was on for two more people for their alleged role in the murder.

The victim has been identified as V Thangadurai, 43, of Kovilandanur near Sankarankovil in Tirunelveli district. He was a daily wage earner in Kerala while his wife, Selvi, 38, and the couple’s daughter, Jayanthi, 19, lived in Kovilandanur.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Selvi had developed an extramarital affair with Thangaurai’s relative C Gurudiwakar, 24, who has a workshop in the same village.

Around six months ago, Selvi got her daughter Jayanthi married to Gurudiwakar, despite Thangadurai opposing it as Gurudiwakar was a paternal uncle (father’s brother). There was frequent quarrels between Thangadurai and Selvi. Selvi and Gurudiwakar decided to get rid of Thangadurai.

In the late hours of Wednesday, the duo and their accomplices, Samy and Selvaraj, beat Thangadurai to death. They were planning to dispose of the body outside the village. However, neighbours, who came to know about it, alerted the Sernthamaram police.

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Tirunelveli Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The postmortem confirmed that Thangadurai had been murdered.