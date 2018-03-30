Hadiya should ask to PFI leaders about “Whether the freedom of Indian Constitution will get in other countries” : Hameed Chennamangaloor

Writer and social worker Hamid Chendamangaloor raised the question about the decision of Hadiya-Jahan case.He asks Whether the freedom of Indian Constitution will get in other countries.

Saudi Arabia is the country based on Islam constitution and law.In that country a Muslim woman does not have the freedom to accept a man from another religion. But they allows to marry muslim manto marry veda’s(chirstians and joodas), and defenitely follow a non violating law that children should be raised as Muslims.

Also Read : Kerala Love Jihad : NIA issues lookout notice against witnesses

If they were citizens of any state controlled by the religious constitution of Saudi Arabia, rather than Indian citizens, could they have any freedom in matters of religious conversion?he asked.

When women are not allowed to marry inter caste persons, Men are permitted to marry Jewish and Christian communities with strict measures.

It shows that even in the case of marriage, there are male-female discrimination in countries like Saudi Arabia,he added.

Hadiya-Jahan greeted by Popular Front of India. Leaders of PFI Greeted with applause from the Supreme Court. Hadiya will ask to PFI leaders, whether she can expect the freedom of Indian Constitution from the Islamic countries, “said Hameedd Chendamangalam.

According to the figures released by the Popular Front, Rs 99,52,324 has been spent on the case. Rs 93,85,000 gave for Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Dushyant Dave, Indira Jaishing and Marsukh Babakhi .

“We have not looked at any way profitably through Akhila Hadiya’s case,” Nasirudin Elamaram, the Kerala unit of Popular Front of India said.