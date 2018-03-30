here-is-all-that-one-should-know-about-reliance-jio-prime-membership-which-will-expire-tomorrow

Reliance company’s Jio had brought about a revolutionary change in the lives of Indians as it made internet available to the common man at a very cheap rate.

Mukesh Ambai, the head of Reliance, had introduced major attractive offers to woo the netizens and one such scheme is the Reliance Jio Prime programme. Apparently, the Reliance Jio Prime membership will come to an end on March 31 as announced earlier.

So far, the company has not made any official announcements regarding extending the Prime membership programme or rolling out an alternative post the validity period. According to some unofficial reports, the company might extend Prime benefits for another year for a comparatively higher price but as said earlier, it has not been announced officially. It must be noted that Reliance Jio Prime membership gives extra data benefits to users when compared to non-Prime members. Jio prepaid and postpaid users can become a Prime member by paying Rs 99. However, most users tend to go for Prime membership as all of the company’s data plans are listed for Prime members. The Jio users have been able to make free voice calls as well as SMS and use Jio’s apps such as MyJio, Jio Money, Jio Cinema etc.

In order to become a Prime member, a user should pay a one-time fee of Rs 99 along with the data pack that the user is buying. It is important to note that users who have done consecutive recharges in advance will continue to get benefits listed under the existing recharge vouchers.

Let us have a look at the interesting list of prepaid and postpaid data offers for the Prime members which range from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999:

1.Sachet packs

These are the cheapest offers of Jio with rates of Rs 19 and Rs 52. The validity of these offers is one day and seven days respectively. While the Rs 19 plan offers a total of 0.15GB data, the Rs 52 recharge vouchers offer 1.05GB data.

2.Reliance Jio Prime 1.5GB data per day plans:

Here a user can recharge with Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 or Rs 449 to get 1.5GB data per day. Of course, Coming to validity, the Rs 149 plan has a validity of 28 days and offers a total of 42GB data. The company’s Rs 349 and Rs 399 plan has a validity of 70 days and 84 days respectively while offering 105GB and 126GB data. The Rs 449 recharge voucher will be valid for 91 days and offer a total of Rs 136GB data.

3.Reliance Jio Prime 2GB data per day plans

Jio’s 2GB daily data packs start at Rs 198, which gives users 56GB data for 28 days. The Rs 398 (140GB) and Rs 448 (168GB) recharge vouchers come with a validity of 70 days and 84 days respectively. The company’s Rs 498 plan has a validity of 91 days and it gives users 182GB data.

4.Reliance Jio Prime 3GB/4GB/5GB daily data packs

The users can recharge with Rs 299 to get 84GB data (3GB per day) for 28 days. Those who recharge with Rs 509 and Rs 799 will get 112GB (4GB data per day) and 140GB (5GB daily) respectively. The validity for both of these packs is 28 days.

5.Reliance Jio Prime long term packs

Jio’s Rs 999 plan offers 60GB data for 90 days and Rs 1999 plan offers 125GB data for 180 days. The company’s 4,999 and Rs 9,999 recharge voucher give users 350GB and 750GB data respectively. Validity for both is 360 days.

6.Reliance Jio Prime postpaid plans

Reliance Jio’s postpaid plan of 309 gives users 30GB data at 1GB per day. Here users will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 400. The company’s Rs 409 plan offers 20GB data in total, the security deposit is Rs 500. The Rs 509 postpaid plan by Jio offers 60GB data at 2GB per day. The user will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 600. Jio’s 799 and Rs 999 plans offer 90GB and 60GB data respectively.