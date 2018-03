Huge earthquake and tsunami warning

An earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale has struck off the southern coast of Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Island.

It has reportedly triggered a tsunami warning for surrounding coastlines.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred 144km East of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea. The depth of the earthquake was 35.0 km depth.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage by far.

More details are awaited.