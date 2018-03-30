Indian national working for Pakistani Intelligence Agency arrested

A man, who was allegedly working as a spy for Pakistani intelligence agencies,arrested by the State Special Operations Cell or SSOC and military intelligence, the Punjab Police said.

On the basis of specific information, a team of SSOC led by Inspector Gurinderpal Singh arrested Ravi Kumar from the Chatiwind police station area in Amritsar district.

Photographs of vital installations, hand-made maps of restricted areas, photocopies of restricted training manuals of the Army and information regarding Army attack formations were recovered from him, according to a Punjab Police release.

He has been booked under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, and Section 120-B of the IPC.

The preliminary questioning of Mr Kumar revealed that he was recruited by an official of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through Facebook about seven months ago.

He gave them information with regard to the movement of “Army units, construction of new bunkers on the Indian side of the border, photographs of Army vehicles and their formation signs, exercises and trainings and activity/construction”, the release read.

Mr Kumar’s ISI handlers sponsored his visit to Dubai from February 20 to 24 where he was briefed regarding tasks, the Punjab Police said.

Investigations have revealed that Kumar was in regular touch with Pakistani intelligence officers through mobile phones and Internet and was provided funds routed through Dubai.