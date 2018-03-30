indian-navy-rescues-dubai-princess-from-kidnappers

As per latest reports, Dubai Princess Sheikha Latifa, who was kidnapped in international waters close to the western coast of India, has been rescued by the Indian navy. Latifa is the daughter of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum who is also the ruler of Dubai.

Latifa and her friend Herve Jaubert had been taken hostage some weeks before by a group of unidentified men near the coast of Goa. The Indian navy soon took off to search for the princess as soon as it got an SOS call reporting the incident. Eventually, the Navy found a suspicious vessel far from the coast with four men who are apparently non-Indians.

The Navy then tracked the sailing vessel using two ships ICGS Samarth and Shoor, and along with its Coast Guard counterparts, boarded it to save the princess and her friend. Latifa and her friend were soon brought back to the Goa from where the former was sent back to UAE. The four men are currently in police custody.

The news of the Dubai princess getting kidnapped emerged when a friend of her received a Whatsapp message from her phone informing that she has been surrounded by men with guns. Latifa is said to be the daughter of one of the lesser known wives of the Sheikh. However, the police are yet to find out how the princess landed in the sailing boat along with her captors and from which port.