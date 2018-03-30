Investigation team questioned coaching center owners and more on CBSE paper leak

The special investigation team questioning about the CBSE question paper leak, the coaching center owners and dozens of students under the investigation markings. Sources said the crime branch is trying to reverse-trace the chain of WhatsApp messages containing the questions in an attempt to reach the source of leak. Some invigilators and CBSE insiders are also under the scanner. The cyber cell is in an attempt to crack the WhatsApp chain, senior police officer said.

Seven DU students were among those questioned. The probe has revealed that at least 24 students from different schools in outer and northeast Delhi had received the Class X Maths paper through a WhatsApp group, while the Class XII Economics paper was provided among 10 students who also be examined.

The students have stated that these papers were available on encrypted social media apps in readable format. Though officially crime branch denied coming across a money trail, but the probe had indicated that the papers were being sold for as little as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Once money exchanged hands, exam papers were sending to students in WhatsApp.

Read More: Afghan nationals arrested for gang raping Delhi woman

An officer said that on Friday, “The CBSE had received a fax from an unknown source about the involvement of a coaching center and two schools in leaking of exam papers. This was forwarded to the board’s regional office the next day. The regional office forwarded the complaint to an inspector in the crime branch.

On Tuesday, the CBSE had gone ahead with the Maths exam despite knowing that the paper had been leaked. Later in the evening, the crime branch registered an FIR. The paper was found to have been in circulation in social media half an hour before the exam. A second FIR was filed 90 minutes after the test.