Modi brings measures, a scope of Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojna

Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojna should be a major relief to the employees in the unorganized sector and students burdened with education loans, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday stated a slew of measures, including providing for social security schemes for laborers and education loan subsidies for students.

In a move to help workers in the labour sector, the government has decided to bear the entire cost of employer’s contribution in social security. The move will help create nearly one crore new jobs, Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour, said today. The CCEA also approved enhancing scope of Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojna (PMRPY).

The government will now contribute the Employer’s full admissible contribution for the first three years from the date of registration of the new employee for all the sectors.

The government pays 8.33 percent contribution of employers to the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) in respect of new employees i.e. those who have joined on or after 1st April 2016 and have a new Universal Account Number (UAN), with salary up to Rs. 15,000 per month. The government has also approved restructuring of National Skill Development Corporation, he said.

As a better help to students, Prakash Javadekar, Human Resource Development Minister, said that in the next three years, more than ten lakh merit students without pay fee will be given complete education loans and interest subsidy. The interest for such students will be completely absorbed by the central government for entire duration of the course, he informed. All blackboards will be replaced with digital blackboards in the coming 5 years, he said.