More details to be revealed about Cambridge Analytica and India soon?

Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower in the Cambridge Analytica case, has recently said that he would soon reveal more details about Cambridge Analytica’s links in India. Earlier, he had revealed about the company’s links with the JD(U).

According to sources, Wylie said that he would reveal more details about India later. “I am not going to talk about India today. We can get another time to talk at length about it,” he said. Earlier he had revealed more details about Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL) role in India. He said that the company was engaged by the JD(U) for identifying the correct ‘battlegrounds and castes’ ahead of the Bihar elections held in 2010. It must be noted that the SCL is the parent company of Cambridge Analytica.

Wyle had also said that Cambridge Analytica has another major national party as its client but refused to name it. However, reports suggest that this refers to Indian National Congress after a picture emerged which shows the Congress’ symbol attached to the wall in Cambridge Analytica’s London office.

Though the Congress has rubbished these reports, it must be seen whether Wylie’s future revelations will be about them. Anyway, Wylie’s revelations are expected to create huge waves in the nation’s political and electoral system.