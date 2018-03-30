Narendra Modi would address at least 25 rallies in Karnataka elections

The congress is ahead in the Karnataka, the BJP is on the decision to have more of Narendra Modi in the election campaign. He would address 25 rallies before the poll on Monday. At least 10 visits he would make to that state.

The BJP feels that only the Modi who can gain the better result from the campaign. The truth is “Modi-fication earns the better results if he campaigns, for example, during the Uttar Pradesh elections, Modi had addressed 24 rallies while his highest still remain in Bihar where it was 31.

The BJP has decided to combine the rallies by Modi and party president Amit Shah who has made several visits to the state and has been micro-managing the elections.

Modi during his visits would cover every nook and corner of the state. The party says that his rallies have had huge responses even on Sundays. His rallies at Bangalore and Mysore have been big hits, the BJP also says.

The BJP feels that it needs to cut into the Congress vote bank and only Modi is capable of doing so. On an individual note, Modi still remains extremely popular in Karnataka and the BJP would like to bank heavily on that.

The BJP realizes that a one or two per cent vote swing can decide the fate of the elections. Shah has been forcing the Karnataka BJP to toil at the booth level. The party feels that with more of Modi and Shah’s booth level engineering, the BJP could bag that crucial one per cent swing which will help it form the government in Karnataka.