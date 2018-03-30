She is the new beauty sensation in the Indian cinema

The name of this model is Rakul Preet Singh. She was born on October 10, 1990, and currently is 27 years old. She was born in Delhi. He completed his schooling with the Army Public School of Dhaula Kuan and after that, he studied for graduation from the University of Delhi’s Jesus and Mary College.

Rakul Preet Singh had a passion to work in the films since childhood. He started modeling at the age 18 years. At the same time, she also plays golf and has played golf at the national level.

In the year 2011, he started getting admired when he won 4 titles of ‘Miss India’ Femina and he did a great job by winning.

