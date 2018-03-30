“Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have not gotten away, they ran away and we will get them back”: Sitharam

The government will bring back diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who triggered the Rs 12,600 crore fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank. defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday and asserted NDA had provided a corruption-free government.

PNB scam has corrupted millions from the country and the convicts walk away from the front door. So the same in case of Vijay Maliya who robbed the justice and walked out with dare in front of the law.

“We have to be careful that the system doesn’t allow such loopholes. Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have not gotten away, they ran away and we will get them back,” Sitharaman said at an interaction at the fourth edition of Times Network’s India Economic Conclave when asked about the banking fraud.

“GST may be having teething problems but it has been implemented successfully by the government. Saw every kind of pressure to postpone its implementation but the government is committed to reforms and has the courage to take bold reforms like GST,” she said detailing the reform measures undertaken by the government.

“But there are fears that banks might turn extra cautious in lending to corporate. The government must ensure that credit to honest businesses does not slow down because that will hit growth,” he said.

Jain also cautioned against India becoming a digital colony of the west. “The prime minister has promised to convert our nation into a digital superpower and we look forward to that future. At the same time, we must protect against India becoming a digital colony of the west. There are lessons to be learnt from China here. We need a digital policy that serves the long-term interests of Indians and not of global monopolies,” he said.