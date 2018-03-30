Our priority would be to defeat the BJP anyway in Karnataka polls : CPI(M)

Ahead of Karnataka elections , The CPI(M) decided to support the “strongest candidates” who would be in a position to defeat the saffron party, besides fielding its own nominees in 18 to 19 seats.

After a two-day meet of the party’s central committee meeting, its general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the CPI(M) has decided to give an open call to defeat the BJP and the “communal forces” in the poll-bound state.

“In these elections, the main objective of the CPI(M) would be to defeat the BJP. Apart from the seats that we are contesting, we have decided to support the strongest candidate who would be in a position to defeat the BJP. Where we are not contesting, our priority would be to defeat the BJP and communal combination,” he said.

Yechury said the CPI(M), which would contest as part of the Left Front in Karnataka, has decided on its candidates and the final list will be announced by the state committee.

The decision to support the strongest anti-BJP candidates, would mean even supporting Congress nominees. The move comes in the backdrop of an intense debate within the CPI(M) on whether to have any electoral understanding or alliance with the Congress.

In reply to a question by mediapersons, CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karatsaid, “We would not name any particular party in our campaign for the seats where we would not contest. We would give an open call to defeat the BJP in Karnataka.”