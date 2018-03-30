Rs 52 Lakh Tax Evasion, two bank accounts seized by Income Tax

Former cricketer and Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s bank accounts seized. He reportedly has dues amounting to over Rs 52 lakh against him.

Media reports suggest that Sidhu showed huge expenses; Rs 38 lakh in travel, Rs 28 lakh on clothes, Rs 47 lakh on staff salary, and Rs 18 lakh on fuel. However, he failed to show supporting bills, as demanded by the Income-Tax (IT) department. Meanwhile, Sidhu has continued to be defiant and he is reported to have insisted that he had diligently been filing his returns for the past ten years and he had never defaulted on the same. IT department has reportedly issued three notices to Sidhu before taking action against him.

In 2006, he was sentenced to a three-year jail term following a death in a road rage case.



Before that, Sidhu, who was an active BJP member, fought the general elections in 2004. He continued to be an MP on the BJP ticket till 2014. Then, the party nominated him to Rajya Sabha in 2016 but he quit a few months later.

Sidhu went on to join the Congress and fought last year’s state Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. He won and was offered a ministerial berth in the Amarinder Singh government. Lately, many clips of Sidhu’s speeches have gone viral where his words of praise for the BJP, when he was a member of the saffron party, are shown alongside his similar rhetoric for the Congress, to which he belongs now. Sidhu may want to steer clear of controversy now but controversy doesn’t seem to have enough of the flamboyant former cricketer.