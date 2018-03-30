Just watch! Most probably, she might be the most beautiful lady in the world

You may have watched so many beautiful actresses in Bollywood and Hollywood. But today we are going to tell about an angel who is known as golden butterfly around the world and also considered as world’s most beautiful women.

For your information let me tell you that her name is Maryem Uzerli and lives in Turkey. She was born in the year 1983. Let me tell you how much beautiful she is looking in the picture is much more beautiful in real life. She always wanted to work in movies and for that, she worked so hard.

After so much time she got chance on a TV show where she showed her beauty and talent among so many people. She was playing the character of a queen in that show and she was looking gorgeous in that character.

After that TV show, she became so much famous and loved by so many people. And that’s why she was awarded ‘Golden butterfly’ award. But some people think that she is only beautiful.

But after doing this show she proved everyone that she is not only beautiful but talented too. She proved that women can do anything and can achieve any goal without anyone’s help. After this TV show, Meryem gained popularity in the whole world and called as world’s most beautiful women.