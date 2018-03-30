Bikini figure athlete Shweta Mehta’s pics will make you join the gym

Roadies Rising winner- Shweta Mehta has been enjoying a lot of attention all thanks to her bold and beautiful pictures that she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. From doing daring tasks to posing for some stunning pictures, we see that the girl knows how to captivate attention.

Her breathtaking bikini pictures show the kind of hard work Shweta puts in the gym. She was one of the strongest contestants on the show. She is a professional bodybuilder and figure athlete.

Shweta originally had a job in the IT sector but she quit it to pursue her dreams. She later participated in the reality show (Roadies Rising) and then went on to win it.