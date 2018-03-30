Three sisters along with men arrested for doing drugs in Dubai

Three GCC national sisters and men of the same nationality were arrested for doing drugs in a hotel in Dubai. The sisters, one of whom is a minor, had come to Dubai on a visit.

A young GCC national had booked a hotel apartment – with the help of the 26-year-old sister for the group’s drug abuse session. The man was charged with facilitating the use of psychotropic substances by giving the sisters the drugs.

He also faces a drug possession charge along with other defendants in separate cases. A third charge of possession with intent to abuse the drugs was also leveled against him.

The sisters were charged with drug abuse. The public prosecution referred the case to the Court of Misdemeanours.

Source: Khaleej Times