Smoking Video Of Mahira Khan Went Viral On Internet

Mahira Khan’s Smoking Video Goes Viral Again. A video clip, showing the Pakistani actress smoking before her entry to a show, has made its way to the social media.

This is not the first time she is into this. Last year, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan sharing a smoke in New York took the internet by storm. Mahira was relentlessly trolled for several reasons, from smoking to wearing a backless dress, and eventually had to apologise. And when everyone thought that all the drama surrounding it was in the past, another video of Mahira smoking has gone viral.

Actress got mercilessly trolled after her video went viral.

