this-is-what-rahul-gandhi-said-about-cbse-paper-leak

Congress president Rahul Gandhi once again launched an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the leak of class 10 and class 12 board examination question papers of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Congress chief through his Twitter account blamed the PM Modi over the latter’s book for students called Exam Warriors.

Rahul Gandhi mocked the PM by saying that while the first edition of Exam Warriors taught students about how to get over stress during exams, the second edition might teach students and their parents about getting over stress “once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers”. He said,“PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers.”

It must be noted that the Congress President has been consistently attacking the NDA government over the leak of CBSE examination paper. He had earlier said,“Exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students,” while claiming that the UPA had always protected the sacredness of educational institutions.

In a recent development, the CBSE has announced the dates in which the examinations of class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics papers will be re-conducted.