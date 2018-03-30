Troll Rain On Mandira Bedi’s Bikini posts: See Pics

Mandira Bedi believes in working hard and relaxing harder. She is counted among the fittest actors in the industry. A fitness freak, Mandira also keep sharing a lot of work out pictures and videos which serve as a major inspiration to her fans.

She is currently in Goa. And of course, beach holidays are not complete without the mandatory bikini selfie. Mandira looked stunning in the pic. Take a look.

The actress also made an appearance on MTV’s Troll Police recently, when she had said that she was used to people body shaming or using hate speech. Furthermore, she said, that earlier people used to say it face to face but now with the advent of social media, criticism is out on a platform for everyone to see and read. She also added that after all these years she feels that Indian men are cowards.

Also Read: Smoking Video Of Mahira Khan Went Viral On Internet