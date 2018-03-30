Here is the reason why MS Dhoni burst into tears during press conference

MS Dhoni who is known for the control over his emotional side as a cricketer was recently seen teary-eyed at a press conference. It all happened when Dhoni was speaking at the arrival of Chennai Super Kings in the eleventh version of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) after two years.

In the statement, Dhoni said: “As I said it was, I knew I would play for the Pune team but the actual moment comes when you start walking with the team-sheet in your hand till that point of time its only practice and everything.”

“It was a very emotional moment…since I have started playing T20 cricket represented the Indian cricket team, Jharkhand team in few tournaments and CSK for eight years, so it was an emotional moment not to see myself in yellow.”

Chennai Super Kings begins its campaign on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium Vs Mumbai Indians. The team had won the IPL title twice and is really looking forward to clinching the title again.