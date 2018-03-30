World Idli Day facts you all need to know about

For the last three years, March 30 has been celebrated as World Idly Day. The delicious south Indian steamed rice cake is often eaten for breakfast along with piping hot Sambhar and a variety of tasty chutneys.

And while some would say that every day should be World Idli Day (okay, it’s us, we would say it), Twitterati was most surprised when the hashtag #WorldIdliDay started trending. In fact, it has been among the top three Twitter trends in India all day. World Idli Day for the win!

Today is #WorldIdliDay in honour of my favourite daily breakfast food! Began my day in Thiruvananthapuram as usual with idlis. Always marvel at the ancient geniuses who invented this greatest of all foods…. pic.twitter.com/ciUTBd9CET — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 30, 2018

According to reports, World Idli Day is the brainchild of Eniyavan, a popular idli-only caterer from Chennai. Twitterati was quick to declare their love for the humble idli, with many even sharing recommendations for where to get the best idlis in their cities (after all, sharing is caring).

The dish is first mentioned in a 10th century Kannada text but could actually have been invented much earlier by Indonesian chefs under the Chola empire. pic.twitter.com/hyOsDdG2hu — Geeta sharma?? (@BeingGeetaS) March 30, 2018

Every day is a festival in some part of the world or some day to celebrate our love for something. And when it comes to #Food, our #Love increases in so many levels that its often hard to define. Hyderabadis, let’s celebrate #WorldIdliDay in #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/AGldLAeiYV — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) March 30, 2018