World Idli Day facts you all need to know about

world idli day

For the last three years, March 30 has been celebrated as World Idly Day. The delicious south Indian steamed rice cake is often eaten for breakfast along with piping hot Sambhar and a variety of tasty chutneys.

And while some would say that every day should be World Idli Day (okay, it’s us, we would say it), Twitterati was most surprised when the hashtag #WorldIdliDay started trending. In fact, it has been among the top three Twitter trends in India all day. World Idli Day for the win!

According to reports, World Idli Day is the brainchild of Eniyavan, a popular idli-only caterer from Chennai. Twitterati was quick to declare their love for the humble idli, with many even sharing recommendations for where to get the best idlis in their cities (after all, sharing is caring).