2 statues of Dr BR Ambedkar gets vandalised within 24 hours in UP

The issue of vandalisation of statues is not yet over as reports emerged that two more statues of Dr B R Ambedkar got damaged in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the vandalisation occurred in Siddharthnagar and Allahabad that too within 24 hours.

According to reports, the miscreants who vandalised the statues have not been identified yet. It is said that the attacks took place at night. The police are said to be investigating the case. It must also be noted that huge protests are going on in the 2 areas following the attack.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his disappointment over the issue of statue vandalisation in the country. Yet, there has been no stopping to these attacks. Last week, the Rajasthan Police had arrested one person for vandalising the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Jaisalmer. This came just days after a statue of country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was defaced in Katwa’s Telephone Maidan in West Bengal.

It must be noted that the series of statues vandalism begun soon after Tripura election results when a statue of Russian Communist leader Vladimir Lenin was demolished in the state. This was followed by the attack against statues of social reformer ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu, BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee in Assam, BR Ambedkar in UP and Mahatma Gandhi in Kerala.

The fact that the attacks on the statues are increasing must be seen as a problem to worry as tensions are increasing among various parts and political groups in the country.