Actress raped by businessman, she testified against him in Mumbai

An actress was allegedly raped by businessman Mohammed Sarfaraz Ehsaan, on the day she supported the allegations of two women who claimed he had duped them.

The actress stated to the police that she went through the ordeal after her statement was recorded by the Bangur Nagar police on July 27, 2016 in connection with the cheating and forgery case that was filed after Goregaon resident Pooja Sahani’s complaint.

According to the police, the actress told them that she read in the newspaper that Sarfaraz was arrested on February 2, 2016, for cheating a woman named Dipali Patil. After this, the actress began asking the businessman to repay the money he had borrowed from her and showed him the papers of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) flats in Lokhandwala which he had purportedly bought for her two sons by selling her jewellery worth Rs4.5 crore.

After getting bail, Sarfaraz had given her allotment papers of a Santacruz flat and a letter of the Juhu Tara Road flat that he claimed to have booked in the names of her sons. However, on February 15, 2016, the actress learnt that Sarfaraz was arrested by the Bangur Nagar police for cheating Pooja Sahani after which she stopped his entry to her house. The police said on July 27, 2016, the actress was called to Bangur Nagar police station to record her statement.

“Sarfaraz accompanied her to the police station. However, while returning, he threatened her as he was in furious about the facts that she had exposed to the police,” said an officer. On entering her house with the excuse of using the bathroom, he sexually abused her. Pooja Sahani confirmed the accusation and said that not just the actress and her, Sarfaraz had cheated several women and extracted money from them on the promise of marriage.

“Pail who stays in Dubai, sent us the fake certificate and also other proofs of them being married earlier as well to another woman named Suchitra Jain. He also had another wife in Dehradun. Then we approached Bangur Nagar police. We had heard that he was cheating the actress using the same modus operandi, after which the police contacted her,” said Sahani.