After MMS leak, Mona Singh opened about marriage plans

TV actress Mona Singh who debuted in 2003 with the popular show, “Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi”, has recently opened up about his marriage plans. Mona said that she always wanted to get married but on a lighter side, not dying to get married. Mona’s parents are happy to see her working and independent. She added:

“Marriage is not the only thing left to do in life. It is for those girls who are not working and are waiting to get married and whose parents think their daughter is a burden.”

Moreover, Mona is very confident that she will do a love marriage. According to her, in love marriages, we at least know our partner. Mona also talked about her relationship with Vidyut Jamwal.

“I am in love with Vidyut Jamwal, but I am not married. I don’t know where the news of my marriage came from. But if I was married, I would proudly announce it to the whole world. A girl’s dream is to eventually get married, so why would I hide that?”