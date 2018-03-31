Allegations against Kalyan Jewellers: Dubai Police initiate actions

The Dubai Public Prosecution has directed the Dubai Police to initiate criminal proceedings against five people, for spreading false information about Kalyan Jewellers.

All the five accused are of Indian origin and face charges of cybercrime and abuse using the internet or social media platform. The action was initiated based on a complaint filed by the company in November last year, following a series of posts online, that attacked the brand.

The action comes in the wake of several false social media posts that claimed that the gold sold by the jewellery brand was fake. One version of the post claimed that owners of Kalyan Jewellers in Dubai were arrested for selling fake gold ornaments.

According to Kalyan Jewellers, one of the five people under the scanner has during the course of the investigation, admitted that he had logged in and slandered the company.

Even as Dubai police started an investigation on the complaint, recently, more fake posts were circulated on social media, especially on WhatsApp. The latest post that is being widely circulated along with an invoice of purchase accused the jeweller of mixing wax in huge proportion in antique jewellery.

“Customers spend time in ensuring that the gold they purchase is pure. With regard to antique jewellery, people are well aware that a certain quantity of wax is used and this is mentioned on the invoice. But even so, when such a fake message questioning the purity of the jewellery is shared online, fear is created. That is not only going to affect the brand, but also the industry. That’s why we reacted fast in India,” he said. “