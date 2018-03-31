Anushka Sharma’s Latest Stunning Picture

Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for her next ‘Sui Dhaaga’ opposite Varun Dhawan which is all set to release on September 28. The actress will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Anushka latest release ‘Pari’ which hit theatres on March 2 failed to impress at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs. 24.65 crores. However, the film is all set to release in Russia and this is the first ever female-led film from India to open in the country. The actress took to Twitter to announce the news and said, “Super happy and exciting news guys! Pari is releasing in Russia on April 19th!”

Actress is active in social media.

Hola ! ???????? A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:21am PDT

??? A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 30, 2018 at 1:47am PDT

