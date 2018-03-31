BJP files defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remark on PM Modi

BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Friday filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress party’s national conclave in New Delhi recently.

The BJP spokesperson filed the complaint at the Deoria district fast track court under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr Tripathi’s counsel said April 5 has been fixed as the date of hearing of the case.

When contacted, Mr Tripathi said, “During the Congress party national conclave in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi tried to draw similarities between PM Modi, Nirav Modi (tainted diamond businessman) and Lalit Modi (former IPL commissioner).”

“He also said the name Modi had become synonymous to corruption. This remark has hurt the sentiments of BJP party workers and countrymen and for this reason I have filed a defamation case against him in Deoria court,” he said.