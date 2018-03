There are many stars in the Bollywood who had affairs and dated each other before the wedding. Some of the relations reached to engagement but their wedding called off at the last moments.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor

Jitendra and Hema Malini

Also Read: Bollywood Films Starring Real Life Couples

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani

Vivek Oberoi and Gurpreet Gill