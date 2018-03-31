Bollywood Young Actor gets death threats from a man

TV star Gurmeet Choudhary recently took to his official Twitter account to reveal that he has been receiving death threats from a fan. The actor, who is best known for his work in ‘Wajah Tum Ho,’ shared the fan’s messages online.

He captioned the post with,

“Am receiving concerned calls nd msgs from fans all over that some person wants to commit suicide to prove his fandom!! But I request I love you all and care but this kind of behaviour is loathed extremely as well as creates trauma. Apparently, this guy in the pic wants to kill me”

Choudhary also exposed the fan’s picture. According to the chat, the fan has threatened to commit suicide live.

In the post, the actor has required his fans to not resort to any such similar kind of behaviour.

This is not the first time that fans crossed the line while expressing their love for celebrities. Earlier this year, there were reports of a die-hard Salman Khan breaking into his home with a knife.

