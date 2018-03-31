Diplomatic issues:1992 code of conduct to be followed by both India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan have agreed to resolve through talks all issues regarding treatment of their diplomats stationed in the other country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

As per a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two countries would resolve the matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 “Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan.

According to the code of conduct, the two countries will ensure “smooth and unhindered functioning of their diplomatic and consular officials in conformity with recognised norms of international law and practice”. The two governments will also ensure that there is “no violation of the privileges and immunities of their diplomatic and consular officials” and there should be “no offences against their dignity and person”.

The diplomatic tension between the two countries broke out after Pakistan complained that its Deputy High Commissioner’s car was chased and his driver was abused by a group of men in Delhi. It also alleged that India had not taken measures to safeguard Pakistani diplomats and their families in India. Pakistan even threatened to pull its diplomats out of the capital if the “intimidation” did not stop.