Woman reveals drinking sperm in the morning is her beauty secret

This is a little bit weird and shocking. A woman drinks sperm every day for her healthy life.

Kiss, 29-year-old single mother drinks a teaspoonful of sperm every morning. Tracy is a personal trainer and a nutritional adviser. She claimed that sperm contains lots of vitamins and minerals.

Tracy said about her habit, “Every batch tastes different, depending on what he’s been eating. If he’s been drinking alcohol or eating something particularly pungent like asparagus, I ask him to give me a heads up so I know not to drink it neat. Things like pineapple and peppermint make it taste better, but I’ll happily take it straight off a spoon usually.”

Tracy’s friend who provides her sperm initially denied her request. She talked about it: “When I first approached him, he was concerned I’d use it to impregnate myself. But once I’d convinced him it was for my beauty regime he agreed – after all, he has a regular supply at hand!”

