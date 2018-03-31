These entrepreneurs from Pakistan are so bold and beautiful

See bold and beautiful Pakistani women entrepreneurs

Mariyam Afzal

Third party image reference

Miriam Afzal is one of the leading enterprise ladies in Pakistan. He cleared his graduate magnificence 2010 with Flying colors.

Saba Gul

Third party image reference

Saba Gul is an engineer who has been shifted from being a technical professional to one of the maximum successful entrepreneurs in Pakistan. they have the respect of earning 2 stages from MIT.

Also Read: Pakistan blames India for the increasing tension between the two nations

Roshaneh Zafar

Third party image reference

Roshan Jafar is a successful businesswoman of Pakistan, who had abandoned the sector bank career to set up the Kash basis, which had finished the achievement of becoming Pakistan’s first microfinance organization in 1996.

Veena Malik

Third party image reference

Veena Malik is a Pakistani actress, tv host, and model who appears in Lollywood and Bollywood movies. Malik made her film debut in 2000 with Sajjad Gul’s Tere Pyar Mein. In 2002, Malik was called via top tv to host a display called prime Gupshup for them ushering a brand new route for her comedic competencies and she improvised at the hour-long show every so often mimicking actors.

Source: Newsdog