follow-these-easy-steps-to-get-natural-pink-lips

Here are some natural methods to get pink lips:

Glycerin:

Our lips may dry that makes them look very darker. To treat this, you need to have some of the glycerin. Dip a cotton ball in the glycerin and apply it on your lips before you go to sleep where it nourishes your lips overnight.

Cucumber juice:

Most of the people are aware of cucumber’s magical skin lightening impact. But it not only works well on your skin but also it works on your lips. Apply cucumber juice to get rid of dark lips which is one of the easiest and most effective ways.

Rose Petals in Milk:

Soak some of the rose petals in milk for a little bit of time and use that petal to make a paste by adding a few drops of glycerin and honey. Dab the paste on your lips and wait for 15 minutes before gently rubbing it off by using milk.

Scrub with Toothbrush:

You can use your toothbrush every night after brushing the teeth. Scrub the lips with soft rose and this can remove the chapped, dry skin which forms near your lips to make them look fresh.

Remove Makeup before Sleeping:

Most common reason for people is to have a dull lip because they don’t take off their makeup after the party. You have to remove the makeup always before going to bed. Simply put a dip a cotton ball in olive oil or almond oil and rub your lips with it very gently.

Additional tips for pink lips:

Quit Smoking:

Smoking can be the main reason for your lips might be dark and dull, so quit smoking. Remember that if you quit, your lips won’t be the just get pinker; that your entire body will also be healthier by including your lungs.

Stay Hydrated:

If you want to be beautiful, pink lips, one of the most important things to do is that to stay hydrated. Try to increase your water and drink intakes of fresh fruit juices where it keeps you more hydrated by giving you healthy, soft lips.

Use Sunscreen:

If you are going out in the sun, always opt to keep sunscreen that has a lip shine on top. This will stop your lips from darkening due to experience to the sun’s harmful rays.

