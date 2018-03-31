Four killed and 30 injured in the heavy rain in Andra Pradesh

Four people and 30 injured after a sudden downpour and hailstorm hit Vontimitta village here in Kadapa district, Andra Pradesh.

The village, home to the famous Kodandarama Temple, witnessed by sudden rains and hailstorm on Friday night.

As part of Ram Navami celebrations, Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu and many of devotees had gathered to witness ‘Srirama Kalyanam’ or the marriage ceremony of Lord Ram in the aforementioned temple. However, massive rain and hailstorms obstructed the flow of the program.

The heavy downpour caused all shelters and temporary sheds to collapse, that had already built up in the case of raining. Thus causing injuries to devotees, and consuming four lives.

However, Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed that chief minister Naidu was not in the temple premises at the time of the mishap.