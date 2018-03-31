Gangster avatar from Bollywood actress Vidya Balan

Actress Vidya Balan, who was last seen playing a cheerful housewife and radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu, is gearing up to unleash her gritty side in her next project.

According to sources, the actress has been approached to play a gangster in a project to be helmed by Jyoti Kapur Das, who had previously helmed the award-winning short film, Chutney.

The film will be set against the backdrop of the underworld and will see Vidya playing a crime lord. And Balan loved the script, she is yet to sign the dotted line.

Vidya is currently prepping for her role in the biopic on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

