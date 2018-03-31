Gathering of hundreds raised voice against the visit 0f Saudi Prince

Gathering of hundreds in Baghdad raised the protest the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is also planning to visit Iraq in the near future, according to the office of Iraq’s prime minister, but a date has not yet been declared.

Protesters gathered on Friday afternoon following midday prayers, some carrying signs addressing him a war criminal, blaming the kingdom for crimes committed by the Islamic State, the terrorist Organization.

Iraq and Saudi Arabia have long had a strong and strained relationship, but recently mended ties with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi visiting Riyadh last year after diplomatic ties between the two counties were rebuild in 2016.

The kingdom’s heir apparent is currently on an extensive tour of the United States. Earlier this month he visited the United Kingdom.