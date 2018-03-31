Hina Khan looks exactly similar to Deepika Padukone

Hina Khan is one of the most popular and favourite actress of the television industry. She has a huge fan following who are crazy for her looks and style. She won everyone’s heart by playing the role of a sanskari bahu ‘Akshara’ in her show, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and later with her performance in the reality show, Bigg Boss.

Hina Khan is busy in walking the ramps for various designers. Her Instagram is filled with the latest pictures of her from the fashion shows. She even walked for Osaa By Adarsh at Lakme Fashion Week.

Recently, she uploaded some pictures from her recent fashion show where she walked for Arpitha Raj Randeep at the Dubai Fashion League donning a very elegant Kanjivaram saree.

Her look was clearly inspired by Deepika Padukone at HT Style Awards 2018. Here are some of the pictures that she posted on her Instagram account, have a look:

And this time as well, as soon as she posted her pictures, people started trolling her

