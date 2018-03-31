india-deploys-more-troops-in-arunachal-as-a-reply-to-china

As a response to Chinese aggression near the Indian border, India has deployed more troops in the mountainous terrains of Dibang, Dau-Delai and Lohit valleys in Arunachal Pradesh. According to sources, the Indian military is said to be strengthening its surveillance system in the area so as keep a check on the Chinese activities along the borders.

According to officials, India has been focusing on dominating the snow-clad mountain area so as to counter its neighbour’s rising assertiveness along the border. An army officer said, “Post Doklam, we have increased our activities manifold. We are fully prepared to deal with any challenge.”

It must be noted that a cluster of fresh Chinese infrastructure has been observed across the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. This includes a Chinese telecommunications tower and observation post with surveillance equipment.

It must be noted that the tension between both India and China is increasing ever since the Doklam standoff which lasted for 73days last year. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the previous week, said that India is ready for any kind of situation in Doklam.