Inspired by Narendra Modi’s “ Swachh Bharat “ , couple names baby ‘Swachhata’

A month-old baby in Maharashtra’s Latur town has been named ‘Swachhata’ by her parents who, they say, were inspired by the cleanliness campaign Swachh Bharat .

The baby, born on February 21, was officially named Swachhata yesterday, Congress corporator Vikrant Gojamgunde, in whose municipal ward the girl’s family resides, said.

The baby’s parents, Mohan Kuril and Kajal Kuril, live in ward 5 of Latur, Gojamgunde, chairman of the civic body’s standing committee.

“The naming ceremony was done yesterday at the Latur municipal corporation office, where her name was duly registered in the births registry,” Gojamgunde said.

The baby’s parents were impressed by the cleanliness campaign carried out in the ward, he said.