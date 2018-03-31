Jammu & Kashmir CM wants PM Modi to hold talks with Pakistan

In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with Pakistan. She also said that both the nations should develop a friendly relation between them as neither are in a position to afford a war.

According to Mufti, the Prime Minister should take the example of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had come forward to develop a friendly relation with Pakistan during his tenure as PM despite the Kargil conflict. “I urge Prime Minister Modi to talk to Pakistan, just like Vajpayee ji did. Neither we nor Pakistan are in a condition of fighting a war. Both countries know if there will be a war, nothing will be spared. Both nations will lose everything,” she said. Earlier, J&K opposition leader Farooq Abdullah had also demanded PM Modi to hold talks with the neighbouring country.

CM Mufti also urged the Kashmiri Pandits, who fled the Valley during the militancy of the 1990s, to return to Kashmir. She said,”Kashmiri Pandits should visit Kashmir. Their younger generations should see where their roots belong to. We will make all arrangements. Whatever has happened in the past is unfortunate, but now we will have to move forward.”